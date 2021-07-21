One can imagine a president or a court devising ingenious exceptions to basic First Amendment principles to permit banning speech in some cases. We should reject that temptation. Exceptions of this type will grow like fungus according to the political winds. The courts that will ultimately have to decide these cases are also not immune to those winds, especially as Democrats hold out the prospect of packing the Supreme Court with friendly appointees should decisions not go their way. Trump’s ire at his own court appointees suggests he, too, would make justice his political football if he’s elected again. Slow but steady erosion of our core democratic freedom will become a bipartisan pursuit if we walk down this path.