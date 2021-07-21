Unfortunately, we don’t monitor insect populations in the United States with any vigor or consistency, apart from butterflies and some agricultural pests. But insects, like all species, suffer when their habitats are plowed or paved over. They are also fatally drawn to lights and vulnerable to pesticides, ranging from the ones we pour on croplands by the ton to the ones we use on lawns and gardens. These pesticides include chemicals designed to kill insects (insecticides) as well as those designed to kill weeds (herbicides). And what is a weed to a farmer or a gardener is an important food plant for some beneficial insects. The total amount of pesticides applied to U.S. crops has declined in recent years, but their toxicity to insects and weeds has increased greatly, likely resulting in more harm to insect populations. Unfortunately, no one knows the precise degree of harm caused by pesticides or any of the other threats, much less how these threats might interact with each to affect insect populations.