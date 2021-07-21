As more unmasked people began to be seen in public settings than statistics suggested had been vaccinated, other factors combined to create the risky situation our country now faces. More than a year into the pandemic, populations tired of lockdowns were ready for summer escapes — returning to travel, amusement parks, camps, sporting events and other gatherings. While the coronavirus vaccines — crafted in record-breaking time — had proved highly effective, the delta variant is much more contagious than the covid strain that broke out last year. The delta variant is responsible for 83 percent of new covid cases in the United States, up from 51 percent the week of July 3. It is responsible for 99 percent of recent deaths in U.S. covid cases (nearly all of which are among the unvaccinated).