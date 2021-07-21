So it comes as heartening news that Attorney General Merrick Garland has formulated new rules that get the balance right.
Mr. Garland’s move follows several disturbing revelations about the Trump administration’s pursuit of journalist communications. The Post revealed in May that the Justice Department last year secretly obtained three reporters’ records, apparently in an effort to sniff out the sources of reports involving Russia’s interference in the 2016 election or the federal inquiry into it. CNN reported that its Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr was similarly targeted. The New York Times revealed that prosecutors demanded some of its reporters’ records and imposed gag orders on Times executives after grudgingly informing them. Those executives could not even tell their own senior editors about the demands. Secrecy was a common thread, denying writers and editors the opportunity to argue their cases to prosecutors.
Yet overzealous pursuit of journalists was not a uniquely Trump-era phenomenon; the Obama Justice Department abused the system in leak investigations, too. Revisions to the rules that then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. made in 2013 did not fix the problem.
As the Trump-era revelations trickled out, President Biden condemned them as “simply wrong,” signaling a change in direction. When the Justice Department quickly declared that it would stop demanding the records of reporters “doing their jobs,” it seemed too inflexible a policy to last. Would future administrations — or even the Biden administration — really decline to pursue journalists’ communications when investigators have good reason to believe that getting them might prevent imminent harm?
Mr. Garland on Monday presented a more nuanced policy. It forbids prosecutors from going after reporters engaged in “newsgathering activities.” This means no subpoenas to try to determine journalists’ sources, even if the case involves disclosure of classified information, but also no special restrictions on investigations of reporters under suspicion of unrelated crimes. This rule also bars requests for information from third-parties such as Google and Microsoft, which might hold journalists’ communications records. There are a couple of exceptions — for information “necessary to prevent an imminent risk of death or bodily harm, including terrorist attacks” and for records from people who are agents of a foreign power or members of a foreign terrorist organization. These make sense.
The administration should be credited for its prompt and well-considered response. It should still provide more information about the Justice Department’s Trump-era spying. And, as Mr. Garland noted, there is no guarantee these new rules will last, because future administrations could rewrite them. He encouraged Congress to enshrine them into law. Lawmakers should listen.
