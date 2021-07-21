Democrat David R. Eichenthal, former chief of staff to New York City Public Advocate Mark Green and former city finance officer in Chattanooga, Tenn., who recently explored a run in Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District, writes for the New Republic: “While an overwhelming majority of Republicans and conservatives in the district are on the wrong side of democracy, as much as one-third are pro-democracy Republicans for whom the insurrection and the vote against certification were the last straw.” He adds, “That’s not enough to win a Republican primary, but it is enough to create an interesting electoral dynamic in the general election.”