Thomas Robertson, one of two (now former) officers in Rocky Mount, Va., charged with storming the Capitol, was taken into custody recently after the FBI discovered weapons in his home that prosecutors allege violated the terms of his pretrial release. The judge in the case presided over a Wednesday hearing on whether he should be released again pending trial. Robertson previously posted a picture of himself in the Capitol on social media. “The next revolution started in DC 1/6/21,” he wrote on Facebook. “The only voice these people will now listen to is VIOLENCE.”