Thompson should forge ahead, even if House Republicans not named Liz Cheney boycott the inquiry. But any full accounting must also grapple with the unsettling fact that at least 21 current or former law enforcement officers have now been charged with federal crimes relating to their off-duty participation in efforts to overturn a presidential election and usurp democracy.
The growing number of indictments underscores the historically fraught nexus between law enforcement and militant groups, from the Ku Klux Klan in the last century to the Three Percenters and the Proud Boys in our time.
Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Mark Ibrahim was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trespassing on Capitol grounds and then lying to a Justice Department investigator during a videotaped interview in which he said he “never exposed” his DEA badge and government-issued gun. An affidavit includes pictures of him doing so while waving a “LIBERTY OR DEATH” flag. His lawyer says Ibrahim didn’t participate in the riot and the photos are “out of context.”
Every few weeks, for six months now, another jaw-dropping indictment has been filed against another officer who appears to have violated the oath to protect and serve. The government deserves credit for seeking to hold them accountable, and an array of agencies big and small have moved swiftly to strip these people of policing powers. Taken together, though, the cases feel emblematic of a deeper rot — one that requires a more systemic approach to rooting out extremism in the ranks.
The armed forces face a parallel challenge. Senior Pentagon officials, who privately steeled themselves to stop any attempted coup by former president Donald Trump, have been appalled to learn that 55 of the 545 people charged by the Justice Department in connection with the Capitol siege have military backgrounds. There is some overlap, as well as alarming similarities in the martial rhetoric embraced by both groups.
Last month, prosecutors charged former La Habra, Calif., police chief Alan Hostetter with conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding. “Tyrants and traitors need to be executed as an example,” Hostetter said in a video he recorded, according to charging papers. The ex-chief’s lawyer said his client “did not do anything unlawful” and “is being targeted for his political beliefs.”
Thomas Robertson, one of two (now former) officers in Rocky Mount, Va., charged with storming the Capitol, was taken into custody recently after the FBI discovered weapons in his home that prosecutors allege violated the terms of his pretrial release. The judge in the case presided over a Wednesday hearing on whether he should be released again pending trial. Robertson previously posted a picture of himself in the Capitol on social media. “The next revolution started in DC 1/6/21,” he wrote on Facebook. “The only voice these people will now listen to is VIOLENCE.”
The list goes on. Chicago police officer Karol J. Chwiesiuk was charged last month after FBI agents learned his phone had been inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He apparently took a selfie inside a senator’s office — while wearing a Chicago police sweatshirt.
Thomas Webster, a retired New York City police officer who spent 20 years on the force, is preparing to stand trial for allegedly beating a D.C. police officer guarding the Capitol with a metal flagpole. He has pleaded not guilty, but told an FBI agent he “feels bad” about calling the D.C. cop “a traitor.”
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told Webster during a June 29 hearing that he was “mystified” by his conduct — “for the obvious reason you were a police officer, and you should have known better.”
The number of active officers who reflexively lied about their participation in the events of Jan. 6 raises alarm bells about the integrity of police testimony in criminal trials. When the FBI questioned Houston officer Tam Dinh Pham, for example, the 18-year veteran told them he never went inside the Capitol. After an agent presented images and video of him in the Rotunda, investigators said he insisted that he only went in to check out “historical art.” Under pressure, he resigned from the department.
Just last week, a father and son, who are current and former Florida police officers, were charged with joining alleged Proud Boys members in the riot. David Ogden, the chief of the Windermere, Fla., department, said it was a fellow officer of Kevin Tuck (the father) who alerted supervisors about what he’d done on Jan. 6. The department then initiated contact with the FBI, which arrested him at work last Thursday.
This reaction helps illuminate a path forward: Departments can police themselves by strengthening background checks on recruits, weeding out extremists through surveillance of social media accounts, and reducing the power of unions to protect rotten apples. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security can bolster efforts to identify extremism in local police forces.
Just as on Jan. 6, good cops can help protect us from bad cops.
