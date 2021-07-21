Critics have shared anecdotes about Maoist “struggle sessions” in which White people are encouraged or even browbeaten into accepting complicity for the United States’s historical racism. These are just anecdotes, of course, but for the moment, let’s assume the worst: that they are both true and representative. There’s nothing wrong or unpatriotic about teaching the country’s flaws, sins and atrocities along with its virtues. It seems unlikely that we’ve completely purged the legacy of explicitly discriminatory practices from our culture and institutions in the decades since. It’s a far safer bet that those policies still inflict harm on marginalized groups, and still help the people they’ve always helped. But while it’s one thing to point out that White people still benefit from these policies, it’s quite another to say all White people today are complicit in those atrocities simply because they have the same complexion as the people who perpetrated them.