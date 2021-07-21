The fact that in just its first half year in office the administration has notified Congress of three major weapons sales to notoriously abusive governments is highly troubling. Congress should pressure the administration to ensure that U.S. sales are not rewarding or encouraging bad behavior, or that arms are not used to further human rights abuses. Congress can do some of this itself by, for example, inserting human rights conditions on the entirety of the security assistance that often funds these sales, as it has done for a small portion of the $1.3 billion in military aid that Egypt receives annually. Congress should also insist that the administration conditions these sales on concrete, verifiable improvements in human rights.