Maia Sandu, a 49-year-old former World Bank technocrat who was elected as the first female president of her former Soviet republic last November, followed up by leading her Party of Action and Solidarity to a crushing victory over pro-Russian parties that had dominated Moldova’s politics for most of the past 30 years. Ms. Sandu unabashedly advocates closer ties between Moldova and the European Union, and a large part of her victory margin came from the votes of some 200,000 Moldovan expatriates in the West, 86 percent of whom supported her party. Ms. Sandu’s pitch to voters was not about breaking with Russia, but cracking the stranglehold corrupt politicians and oligarchs have had on the country.
According to Transparency International, Moldova is the third-most-corrupt nation in Europe, after Ukraine and Russia; not surprisingly, it is also the least developed. Its population has fallen by more than a quarter in 30 years as people have fled its dysfunction. Between 2012 and 2014, 12 percent of the national gross domestic product was siphoned out of the banking system, an epic embezzlement whose authors were never brought to justice. For most of the rest of the decade, the government was effectively controlled by a single corrupt oligarch whose machinations led to Moldova being labeled a “captive state.”
Ms. Sandu’s improbable victory over this seamy crew began when she allied herself two years ago with the pro-Russian Socialist party and its leader, Igor Dodon, a slavish follower of Mr. Putin. Together, the two managed to drive oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc into exile, with help from U.S. and E.U. diplomats who wisely disregarded his claims to be pro-Western. Ms. Sandu then challenged Mr. Dodon for the presidency, and won decisively. As analyst Vladimir Socor of the Jamestown Foundation points out, she was probably helped by an apparent decision by the Kremlin to wash its hands of Mr. Dodon. The Russian foreign ministry said it was “ready to cooperate” on multiple levels with the new parliament and government, a big contrast with Moscow’s unrelenting hostility toward Ukraine’s pro-Western governments.
Ms. Sandu could use some help from Russia, to which Moldova sends much of its exports. But even more so, she needs help from the Western democratic community she would like her country to join. As she works on her crucial domestic agenda, including cleaning up the judiciary, Ms. Sandu will need to attract more foreign investment and aid from the European Union. The United States should step up its engagement as well. President Biden has often spoken about the importance of winning the global contest between liberal democracy and autocracy; Moldova now offers a tangible opportunity to gain some ground.
