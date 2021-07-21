There are also vast differences in risk by region due to uneven vaccination rates. This is why blanket statements about masks don’t make sense. Sure, in some areas experiencing an outbreak, such as Arkansas, reinstituting mask mandates might make sense. But what about Vermont, where cases, hospitalizations and deaths are very low? Is there no level low enough that the AAP would say kids can take off their masks? We need to start answering these questions, because there is a very real possibility that vaccines won’t be approved for kids under 12. What then? Masks indefinitely for kids? It’s an untenable position.