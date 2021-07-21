Will Republicans denounce any findings offered by a select committee with only Pelosi appointees — including, by the way, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming? Sure. But McCarthy and his allies would have done that anyway. At least a panel without disrupters can systematically pursue the truth and follow the evidence. Old-fashioned it may be, but let’s allow its conclusions to stand or fall on the basis of their accuracy and fidelity to the known facts.