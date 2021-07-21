There have been encouraging signs that the Biden administration and members of Congress recognize the injustice. This year, the White House’s Domestic Policy Council has held two listening sessions on Native Americans’ access to clean drinking water. Resolutions have been introduced in both the House and the Senate acknowledging the federal government’s responsibility to provide clean water to tribes. Sens. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) have introduced the Tribal Access to Clean Water Act of 2021, which would fund the unmet need in four federal agencies that administer programs addressing clean water infrastructure in Indian Country, for a total of $6.8 billion.