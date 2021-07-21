Fair enough. But what big ideas has each side thrust into the public eye so far? Nothing that makes the average voter — assuming said voter is even paying attention to who is running for what right now — sit up and take notice.
Yes, the perpetually online and the professionally aggrieved are paying loads of attention to what the other side is doing. But it’s shallow, bush-league stuff — the kind that makes even the low, dishonest 2013 gubernatorial race between McAuliffe and Ken Cuccinelli II look like a Lincoln-Douglas rematch.
Let’s take a break from that point-scoring nonsense and think about some of the bigger issues confronting the commonwealth.
The major party candidates could begin with a discussion about the quiet but consequential slowdown in Virginia’s population growth. Though Virginia isn’t exactly axle-deep in ditch water, it looks increasingly like it’s in a growth rut.
According to a study from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center, “population growth has slowed significantly across Virginia in recent years, falling below U.S. growth levels to reach the lowest population growth rate since the 1920s.”
People are still moving to Virginia. But more people are leaving, going to places like North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Texas.
The Youngkin campaign has mentioned this data but not focused on it. Both campaigns should talk about it a lot more, because this demographic shift has very real consequences. In an interview with UVA Today, the Weldon Copper Center’s Hamilton Lombard said one item in the data that surprised him was Virginia’s declining birthrate. While it doesn’t affect overall population trends that much, it can’t be ignored, either:
… most elementary schools have had a noticeable decline in their student enrollment. In the next decade, the decline in births is going to be felt in universities and the workforce as the number of Virginians turning 18 enters a long period of decline.
Admittedly, those numbers are in the demographic weeds. For politicians, whose time horizons extend no further than the next election, the long-term implications of fewer young people entering Virginia’s schools and workforce are someone else’s problem.
But so was out-migration. And now, that trend is showing up in a place politicians can see and feel it: congressional apportionment. The major destination states (save South Carolina) for ex-Virginians are all gaining new congressional representatives: Florida and North Carolina getting one each and Texas two. Where House members go, so goes federal money. That means a lot for Virginia, which remains heavily reliant on federal spending (something McAuliffe wanted to fix back in his first term) and which hasn’t gained a new House member since 1990.
There are other big ideas the campaigns could tackle: how to revitalize Virginia’s aged public school infrastructure, curbing the commonwealth’s bipartisan addiction to corporate welfare and tax reform (increased tax competitiveness part of the reason North Carolina keeps gaining ex-Virginia residents and additional congressional clout).
I’ll look at these and other policy ideas over the next few weeks. Maybe the major party candidates will take a breather from being edgy on social media, roll up their sleeves and show they care about ideas rather than likes.