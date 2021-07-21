But so was out-migration. And now, that trend is showing up in a place politicians can see and feel it: congressional apportionment. The major destination states (save South Carolina) for ex-Virginians are all gaining new congressional representatives: Florida and North Carolina getting one each and Texas two. Where House members go, so goes federal money. That means a lot for Virginia, which remains heavily reliant on federal spending (something McAuliffe wanted to fix back in his first term) and which hasn’t gained a new House member since 1990.