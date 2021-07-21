President Biden has rightly made competing with China his top foreign policy priority. In its first major policy document, the Biden administration stated that China “is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a challenge to a stable and open international system.” In his address to a joint session of Congress, Biden said, “We’re in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century.” With Biden in attendance, a NATO summit communique stated for the first time that the rise of China “has security implications for all allies.” So for this administration, and many more to come, formulating effective strategies for addressing China’s rise will remain the focal point of U.S. foreign policy, not unlike the central role that the Soviet Union played for U.S. strategists during the Cold War.