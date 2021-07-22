Here are some things that you are forced to do in the United States: go to school, pay taxes, register for the draft (if you are male), serve on a jury. There are also many things that you are not allowed to do that might be mistakenly seen as involving no one else: You may not buy or sell controlled substances, litter on public streets, make loud noise after certain hours, and so on. If you drive a car, you are required to get a license, buy insurance, wear a seat belt, obey street signs and speed limits, have the car inspected and limit alcohol intake before driving. If you want your children to go to a public school in the United States, they must be vaccinated. These are all mandates because seemingly private actions actually impose public costs. You should not have the right to spread disease and occupy a precious hospital bed.