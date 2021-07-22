In sum, the White House’s first step in the post-Trump cleanup is helpful, but it should not be the last. Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to get over his aversion to a comprehensive review of the politicization of his department, and then set in motion reforms to repair the department’s reputation. Wasn’t all that part of his job description? If he wants to follow in the shoes of post-Watergate attorney general Edward H. Levi, widely credited with restoring the department’s integrity, Garland should get on with it.