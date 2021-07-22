Evidence works against Biden’s blanket entitlement. We know, after a half-century of empirical research, that pre-K buoys the cognitive and social skills of children from poor families. Yet sustained gains for upper-middle-class children, most of whom are raised in safe, stimulating households, range from tepid to null. As the Nobel Prize-winning economist James J. Heckman — who helped show how quality preschool accelerates learning for poor children — recently told the New York Times free pre-K for all would be a “waste of funds” if extended to affluent families.