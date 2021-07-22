But would Biden’s $200 billion pre-K guarantee, currently before Congress, truly work to narrow yawning disparities in early learning suffered by children raised in poverty?
For decades, the nation’s educators have mostly failed to budge wide achievement gaps among older students stemming from racial and class-rooted inequities — lately made worse by the pandemic. Yet the White House faithfully assumes that public schools, overseen by a panoply of partisan governors, will fairly extend and improve pre-K in poor neighborhoods.
Biden knows not all entitlements are created equal. He has enlarged refundable tax credits for parents, aiming to ease the cost of raising children and lift families out of poverty. But when it comes to early education, the president — swayed by teacher unions and entitlement hawks — has opted to lengthen the years kids spend in school rather than remaking a system that allots experienced teachers and high-quality schools to better-off families.
Local pre-K experiments already mirror these regressive features of K-12 schooling. Take the rendition of universal preschool in New York City, where, starting in 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio spread free programs to the city’s children, and within two years the number of children enrolled in full-day pre-K tripled.
On its face, that sounds like a great accomplishment. Yet three separate studies detail how the city’s 1,800 pre-K centers mimic racially segregated public schools. Well-off parents migrate to better programs or demand more effective teachers. My research team found that preschools serving mostly White or Asian-heritage families offer more challenging activities and warmer social relations compared with classrooms in the city’s poorest areas.
Public schools have shown an episodic ability to lift impoverished children toward middle-class achievement levels. The long-running disparity in the reading skills of Black and White children narrowed dramatically — by fully two grade levels — after schools desegregated in the 1970s. The remaining gap closed further under No Child Left Behind, the bipartisan effort that, despite its attempt to micromanage teachers, did nudge educators to address racial inequalities.
The policy architects of those eras didn’t assume that more seat time in uninventive schools would yield equal outcomes for disadvantaged children. Instead, civic leaders marshaled broad political will, directed fresh resources into poor neighborhoods and sent warm yet demanding teachers to a wide array of schools. Now, Biden is backtracking, rhetorically promising to first serve lower-income families while failing to specify how he will uproot the regressive effects of public schools.
Evidence works against Biden’s blanket entitlement. We know, after a half-century of empirical research, that pre-K buoys the cognitive and social skills of children from poor families. Yet sustained gains for upper-middle-class children, most of whom are raised in safe, stimulating households, range from tepid to null. As the Nobel Prize-winning economist James J. Heckman — who helped show how quality preschool accelerates learning for poor children — recently told the New York Times free pre-K for all would be a “waste of funds” if extended to affluent families.
The president channels the left’s confusion over what’s fair. The political philosopher Ronald Dworkin spotlighted the distinction between distributing public inputs evenly among citizens (more free schooling for everyone) versus taking more surgical civic action to yield equal outcomes for everyone. Advocates for unbridled entitlements assume that equal dollops of additional schooling, awarded to all families, will yield similar health and learning results for young children. But after hard-fought victories to equalize per-pupil spending within most states, children raised in poverty continue to lag behind.
In contrast, pro-equity entitlements, such as the Affordable Care Act, ensure all Americans a basic floor of protection while centering greater resources on those most beset by medical and social ills, in turn narrowing racial disparities in health outcomes.
Progressive governors are devising policies in this spirit, mindfully pursuing equal results. This month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a $5.5 billion expansion of child care and pre-K slots, focusing dollars first on poor children and raising the salaries of teachers to boost classroom quality. Newsom also enlarged “concentration” grants, sending extra resources to districts serving large shares of disadvantaged children, since they have further to climb.
Congressional leaders taking up Biden’s opening bid may move in progressive directions as well. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the Education Committee, has long focused child-care aid on working-class families. Moderate Republicans, such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), have proposed simplifying tax benefits and care options for more families.
The political fortunes of Democrats will rise as they ease the daily financial burdens shouldered by middle-class families. But Biden and his party must devise potent policies, and shake moribund institutions as well, if they want to foster lasting gains for poor children.
