The overview effect, admittedly, has never been accessible to the masses. Indeed, however effacing the experience of flying above the atmosphere, all this adventuring has the opposite result on terra firma. The overview teaches an explorer that we’re small even when you put all of us together; the universe dwarfs us. Yet when we as a watching nation put a man on the moon or watch a woman walk through the stars, we’re hardly humbling ourselves before the unconquerable reaches: We’re suggesting we may, bit by bit, conquer them after all — that we can transform the unknown into the known, and make it ours.