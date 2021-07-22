Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this month announced the appointment of Mary May Simon as governor general. Simon has herself sat on an impossibly long list of elite committees during her lengthy career as an important Ottawa person. A senior stateswoman of all things relating to the Canadian North and its peoples, the press has praised her “impeccable credentials,” which usually translates to “enough of an insider to take this esoteric job seriously.”
Such credentials make it all the more shocking that Simon cannot speak French, given the priority Ottawa has placed on making French fluency mandatory for virtually all senior government jobs. For a position that derives basically all of its meaning from symbolism, this makes Trudeau’s approval of her appointment a minor existential crisis for the Canadian elite. Already, “close to 600 complaints” have been filed with the Official Languages watchdog.
Like all governor generals appointed by Liberal administrations since 1999, Simon is a woman from a minority community, in this case, the indigenous people of Northern Quebec. Amid the rise of Indian residential schools as the new core of Canadian history and identity, to many, appointing an indigenous governor general seemed like an obvious step in Ottawa’s larger march of “reconciliation.” Yet Simon also reminds that there exist many diverse communities in Canada for whom French is neither familiar nor necessary.
Savvy enough to be aware of the dilemma she embodies, Simon has attempted to cast her lack of French into an injustice imposed upon her.
“I was denied the chance to learn French during my time in the federal government day schools,” she said during her introduction speech, alluding to Indian schools that were not “residential” (or overnight), but often asserted to be just as abusive.
This is a bit off-message: The great sin of the Canadian Indian education system is said to be assimilation, especially the practice of forbidding aboriginal children to speak their Indigenous languages — a cruelty Simon herself endured. It’s thus odd to suggest Simon, who remains fluent in her native Inuktitut despite it all, should be commiserated for not being taught a second European language that was presumably at least as culturally alien, and even less relevant, to the Inuit-dominated community where she grew up.
In any case, Simon’s day school education comprised a small portion of her 73 years. Unless we are to believe that grade school is the only phase of life in which a second (or third) language can be learned — something Ottawa itself does not believe, given it routinely subjects adult civil servants to French language training — then the most obvious conclusion is simply that Simon never found French all that essential to her positions as a Canadian ambassador, constitutional adviser, or any of her other roles.
Her ascension to the governor generalship must therefore concede one of two awkward truths: either French fluency is important but the governor-generalship is not, or, conversely, the governor general is important but a lack of French fluency is not a significant obstacle to fulfilling its duties in a country where nearly 90 percent of the public can understand English. That conclusion would then imply that other public-facing positions — including prime minister, party leaders and senior cabinet ministers — don’t really need French either.
Establishment-minded Canadians often fret that the country’s lumpenproletariat don’t appreciate their government’s weird traditions nearly enough, with the more conspiratorial pundits and academics nursing fantasies that jealous politicians are trying to undermine these sacred customs from within. Trudeau, however, has previously scolded non-French speakers for being “lazy” and repeatedly affirmed his support for the crown, so there’s little reason to doubt his good-faith attempt to uphold the precedent of governor generals with “flawless French,” as the National Post’s John Ivison once put it.
But in allowing Simon, a woman whose existence nods at other Canadian realities and lived experiences, the prime minister has instead done much to “heighten the contradictions,” as the Marxists say, of Ottawa’s impossible project of making Canada’s elite look more like Canada, at a time when Canada looks less and less like its elite. Simon’s elevation is thus, in its own way, a victory for anyone eager to see these two ludicrous ideals of the Ottawa establishment, bilingualism and monarchism, enfeebled by the stubborn realities of the Canadian people.
Read more: