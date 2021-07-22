But in allowing Simon, a woman whose existence nods at other Canadian realities and lived experiences, the prime minister has instead done much to “heighten the contradictions,” as the Marxists say, of Ottawa’s impossible project of making Canada’s elite look more like Canada, at a time when Canada looks less and less like its elite. Simon’s elevation is thus, in its own way, a victory for anyone eager to see these two ludicrous ideals of the Ottawa establishment, bilingualism and monarchism, enfeebled by the stubborn realities of the Canadian people.