Suddenly, everyone could see how Cuba deployed club-wielding thugs alongside riot police to take on peaceful protesters. Or how police kicked the door of a family’s home while a mother looked on clutching her infant, and apparently shot the child’s father before dragging him away. Or how Cuban state security is now plucking people off the street in the dead of night and hauling them off to jail. Like police body cameras that revealed to a wider world the sort of abuses an unfortunate few already knew about, this sudden transparency exposed the morally bankrupt regime that Cubans and exiles abroad already knew very well.