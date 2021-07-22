The council on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a measure that would raise the marginal tax rate on high-income D.C. residents, those making more than $250,000 a year. The 8-to-5 vote, part of the council’s deliberations on next year’s budget, came about 12 hours after the measure was first unveiled by council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6). There was no study, no analysis, no public hearing.
The projected revenue — about $100 million in fiscal year 2022, and ostensibly climbing to $175 million by fiscal year 2025 — would be used for housing vouchers, increased subsidies for day-care providers and monthly tax credits for low-income families. All are worthy programs, but, as opponents of the tax increase pointed out, the District is flush with cash — about $3.2 billion in federal payments and grants, with next year’s local revenue projected to be $162 million more than pre-pandemic times. The proposed $17.5 billion budget already reflects a growth in spending of 3.9 percent over the historically high spending in the current year.
There is also the issue of whether the money raised from the new taxes would be spent effectively. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who opposed the tax hike, pointed out in his July newsletter that the council last year budgeted $50 million for public housing repairs — and even as advocates argued that was not enough, the Housing Authority only spent one-quarter of what was provided. There was similar significant underspending for permanent supportive housing to reduce homelessness, but none of that seems to matter to those whose main interest seems to be to tax the rich — regardless of the purpose.
It may well be that the city’s wealthy residents can and should pay more in taxes, but the council’s slapdash approach could have troubling consequences. The District’s tax rates on income and commercial property are already the highest in the region. While there would be no immediate mass exodus, states such as Illinois should serve as a cautionary tale: Its high taxes have driven residents and businesses to other states. It’s not hard to imagine that someone making over $1 million — 0.7 percent of D.C. taxpayers, who pay 23.1 percent of the city’s income taxes — might find it more worthwhile to live in Arlington and pay one-third as much in taxes. What then happens to the city’s ability to deal with social issues?
Final votes on the budget will be taken in August. Instead of raising taxes for the sake of raising taxes, the council should let a tax revision commission carefully study the pros and cons.
