It may well be that the city’s wealthy residents can and should pay more in taxes, but the council’s slapdash approach could have troubling consequences. The District’s tax rates on income and commercial property are already the highest in the region. While there would be no immediate mass exodus, states such as Illinois should serve as a cautionary tale: Its high taxes have driven residents and businesses to other states. It’s not hard to imagine that someone making over $1 million — 0.7 percent of D.C. taxpayers, who pay 23.1 percent of the city’s income taxes — might find it more worthwhile to live in Arlington and pay one-third as much in taxes. What then happens to the city’s ability to deal with social issues?