Anonymous online hate speech has been surging in America, with college campuses struggling to contain the wildfires. In 2017, several former students and feminist organizations filed a federal complaint against the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., accusing the college and its former president, Richard Hurley, of failing to protect the students from cyber harassment and threats of physical and sexual violence during their time in college. These women had complained about sexist excesses in the culture of the school’s rugby team. The subsequent harassment and rape threats took place on Yik Yak, a now-defunct app largely replaced by Jodel, which has been identified by The Post as the preferred hate-speech platform for VMI’s cadets.