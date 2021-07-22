Nationwide, it’s estimated that somewhere between 19 percent and 27 percent of women and 6 percent and 8 percent of men are sexually assaulted during their college years. So the outlook for Virginia taxpayers who don’t want to fund bastions of sexual assault is murky: Does VMI have a problem, or does America?
In January 2020, the Defense Department reported that sexual assault at the federal military academies had increased more than 30 percent in 2019, after jumping 47 percent between 2016 and 2018. The surges have been attributed partly to increased reporting, but primarily to increased incidents. According to Defense, 28.5 percent of female students said they had experienced unwanted sexual contact during the 2018-2019 school year. Roughly 5.8 percent of males at the military academies said they experienced nonconsensual sexual contact during the same period.
Methods for gathering data vary widely from campus to campus, with physical and verbal assaults of all kinds blurring together, but if we want to compare VMI to other Virginia colleges, the University of Virginia’s statistics provide a good starting point. In 2019, U.Va.’s Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct revealed that 25.5 percent of its female undergraduates reported sexual assaults or “threats of physical force” since entering college. Less than half of U.Va.’s respondents, 47.3 percent, believed it very likely “that campus officials would take action to address factors that may have led to the sexual assault or misconduct.”
At VMI, more data is needed to know whether the institute’s numbers are worse or better than other colleges throughout the state and country. The report on VMI’s culture, conducted by the law firm Barnes and Thornburg, states that 63 percent of VMI’s female cadets know someone who has experienced sexual assault at the school. Here again, a number that sounds high might actually be low.
VMI’s cadets usually live three or four to a room in a barracks with almost no privacy. Everyone knows everybody’s business. If 14 percent of female cadets have experienced sexual assault, most cadets should have heard the stories.
Especially disturbing are the reports of online anonymous hatred leveled against VMI’s first female regimental commander. Apparently VMI has its share of misogynists who are too cowardly to sign their names to their own vicious drivel. But again, is this any different from other American colleges?
Anonymous online hate speech has been surging in America, with college campuses struggling to contain the wildfires. In 2017, several former students and feminist organizations filed a federal complaint against the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., accusing the college and its former president, Richard Hurley, of failing to protect the students from cyber harassment and threats of physical and sexual violence during their time in college. These women had complained about sexist excesses in the culture of the school’s rugby team. The subsequent harassment and rape threats took place on Yik Yak, a now-defunct app largely replaced by Jodel, which has been identified by The Post as the preferred hate-speech platform for VMI’s cadets.
The students at Mary Washington felt their college administration did not respond adequately to their complaints. VMI’s superintendent, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, has expressed his strong determination to address the problems at VMI. We’ll see if he carries through.
VMI’s women face an uphill battle, partly because their numbers are so low. Women constitute only 13 percent of VMI’s Corps, compared to 22 percent to 27 percent at the federal academies. Back in 1997, when VMI first admitted women, they were hoping to reach 15 percent within a decade. Today VMI remains a tough sell for women, but the school needs much more recruitment of female cadets to establish a healthy cohort and counter its “bro-culture.” And to attract more women, VMI must first show that it is committed to a safe and equitable environment.
The question isn’t whether sexual assault and harassment occur at VMI, but how widespread they are compared to national norms and whether the administration is responding swiftly and forcefully. The three years of monitoring that lie ahead for VMI should provide answers. Meanwhile, the public rush to judgment should be tempered. This fall, VMI will begin the school year with a Black superintendent and a female regimental commander in charge. Their combined leadership will hopefully make VMI a better place for everyone.