Zelensky was not given so much as the courtesy of a warning before the announcement was made. He learned about it from the press. Nord Stream 2 “is a weapon, a real weapon . . . in the hands of the Russian Federation,” he said. “It is not very understandable . . . that the bullets to this weapon can possibly be provided by such a great country as the United States.” No sooner had Biden greenlit the pipeline than Putin began leveraging it, warning that Ukraine must show its good will if its wants Russian gas exports to continue.