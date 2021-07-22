As seven Democratic senators, including Whitehouse, Coons and Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) wrote to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray in a letter Wednesday, “If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all.” How could the FBI, supposedly the nation’s premier investigative agency, fail to push back at being so hamstrung? How could it let its reputation be used to conceal a whitewash?