The Pacific Northwest, one of the most developed areas on the planet, melted in last month’s high temperatures because the region is unaccustomed to hot conditions. Germany’s Rhineland, another of the world’s richest regions, did not have the infrastructure to cope with supposedly once-in-a-millennium floods. People might think of global warming as just hotter days, but it is far more: It means that massive wildfires induce asthma attacks in cities a continent away, an experience that metropolises such as New York and Washington understand viscerally after this week. Meanwhile, in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, a year’s worth of rain has fallen in less than a week, surpassing historical records. Some 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, and some 500 people had to be rescued from swamped subway tunnels. Survivors described standing on seats to keep their heads above water.