And that brings us to the emerging political realignment. With the defenestration of Cheney from House leadership, the filibuster of the commission and ongoing groveling before the former president, the GOP has effectively split in two. The overwhelming majority is firmly attached to the MAGA cult, unable to govern seriously and willing to further sabotage our democracy; the second is a handful of House members and senators who evidence some commitment to uphold their oaths, defend the rule of law and stay within shouting distance of reality. They may still be obstructionist and wildly out of tune with the country (e.g., willing to renege on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that would fund the Internal Revenue Service to go after tax cheats), but they are not nuts, frankly.