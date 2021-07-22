How can we possibly move on when we focus solely on holding the rioters accountable and spare no thought for the millions of voters whose careless casting of their ballots for Joe Biden created this mess? How can America possibly heal if we insist on seeing only the bad side of an attempt to stop the peaceful functioning of our democracy and threaten the entire legislative branch, and not also the nifty things about it, such as how creative the headgear was and how many of the insurrectionists have mothers who love them? Or how good it would be if Donald Trump were still president, and what a coward Mike Pence was, say. I bet the commission will not even spare a single second to ponder whether everyone who was wounded, traumatized or killed might not have been overreacting?