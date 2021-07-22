The first is the weakness of his most likely choice. For more than two decades, Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City’s mayor, has been a faithful López Obrador lieutenant. Her loyalty has earned her the president’s personal affection and political sympathies. But it has also carried a price. Aware of López Obrador’s dislike for dissenting opinions, Sheinbaum is loath to contradict her mentor’s policies. The dynamic has been in full view during the pandemic, as Sheinbaum, a scientist by training, delayed the adoption of sensible policies needed to fight both the coronavirus and its economic consequences lest they contradict López Obrador’s irresponsible handling of the crisis. Sheinbaum has also mimicked some of the president’s confrontational disposition toward the media and even his vocal distrust of worthy social causes critical of the government, such as the movement against gender violence.