Without Republican appointees being able to freely participate in the Jan. 6 committee, we are almost guaranteed that we will not find out the full truth. It’s entirely possible, for example, that Trump’s pre-riot actions stoked the flames that led to the riot and that the Capitol Police’s ill-preparedness is what let the rioters into the Capitol itself. Would that day have turned out differently if the rioters had been held at bay, even if the confrontation between police and protesters had turned violent? It’s in the public’s interest to find out. But now, it’s reasonable to expect that the remaining people on the committee will look primarily, if not exclusively, into Trump’s actions, as is their stated intent. The result will be seen for what it is: an attempt to score political points rather than an attempt to discover the truth.