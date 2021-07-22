Why? The AAPOR report doesn’t identify the reason, but it names some plausible culprits.
One likely problem: Large segments of the electorate do not answer when the pollsters call. This problem (known as “nonresponse”) can take many forms. Maybe Donald Trump’s biggest fans — or those who distrust the media most — refused to take calls from pollsters, giving wishy-washy Republicans who might favor Biden too much weight. At the same time, it may be that Democrats, who were more likely to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, more willingly picked up calls from pollsters while Republicans, who tended to be more covid-skeptical, let the phone ring.
Another possible source of error: record turnout. High turnout is, generally speaking, a good thing — it means people are interested in politics and want their voices to be heard. But it makes polling more challenging. The danger is twofold: In a high turnout year, a poll could easily underestimate the number of new voters; and a poll could get the wrong mix of first-time Democratic and Republican voters.
A third possible issue: the modeling. Pollsters do not report their raw data directly to consumers — they typically apply statistical adjustments ahead of time to improve accuracy. Some adjustments are uncontroversial: Pollsters often struggle to contact enough young and non-White voters, so they give those voters a bit more weight to make sure their sample looks, demographically, more like the United States. But other adjustments — such as determining who is a “likely voter” — are more difficult, and incorrect calculations can lead to a pollster missing voters who cast a ballot.
Of the top three culprits, nonresponse is the most likely suspect. As pollster David Hill wrote in a Post op-ed in November, “To complete 1,510 interviews over several weeks, we had to call 136,688 voters. In hard-to-interview Florida, only 1 in 90-odd voters would speak with our interviewers.” That ratio of nonresponsive citizens is what Hill called polling’s “dirty little secret.”
More distressingly, there is no easy way to solve for these shortcomings. If a group of people refuses to pick up the phone, there’s little pollsters can do about that. No one can control whether an election has high or low turnout. And many pollsters are already making a good-faith effort to use sound statistical methods.
Complicating the calculations: We live in an era of close races. Trump was only 45,000 votes short of winning the electoral college in 2020; Hillary Clinton was only 77,000 votes short in 2016. These are tiny percentages of the total vote, far below the margin of error. But in contests this close, the smallest error — even the random, unavoidable noise inherent in survey research — could cause a poll to “call” a race incorrectly.
Nor will fixing these problems solve polling’s larger credibility issues. Candidates who are losing an election will always attack the polls as flawed, or worse, and some voters will take their word for it. Polling might never be free of “correlated errors” — where pollsters make the same mistake in multiple states, causing one party to be underestimated across the nation. And artifacts of random chance — such as polls that underestimate Republicans in three of the past four elections — can easily be mistaken for partisan bias.
The best course of action: Do not expect perfection from the polls. Survey research is hard. Pollsters have to contact people who do not want to talk to them, talk about extremely personal, high-stakes issues and make a complex series of statistical decisions before presenting the public with something as unlikely as a consensus set of opinions. No person can perfectly navigate these obstacles all the time.
Instead, polls should serve as a rough guide to public opinion. They’re the only way to ask the country a question and get a timely, meaningful response. We should be cognizant of polling’s problems and shortcomings — at least until someone comes up with a better way to discover what Americans think.
Read more: