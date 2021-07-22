One likely problem: Large segments of the electorate do not answer when the pollsters call. This problem (known as “nonresponse”) can take many forms. Maybe Donald Trump’s biggest fans — or those who distrust the media most — refused to take calls from pollsters, giving wishy-washy Republicans who might favor Biden too much weight. At the same time, it may be that Democrats, who were more likely to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, more willingly picked up calls from pollsters while Republicans, who tended to be more covid-skeptical, let the phone ring.