The cloture motion only got 49 votes (Schumer changed his vote so he could bring it up again). Other than highlighting how often Republicans resort to filibustering, what was the point?
Schumer can now point to firm commitments from Republican Sens. Rob Portman (Ohio) and Mitt Romney (Utah) to vote for cloture next Monday after the final items are agreed upon. Romney predicted 12 votes for cloture, adding that "a couple of areas are going to be worked on today and tomorrow, but I presume it’ll all be done by early next week, and we will have another vote.” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also chimed in: “We’re optimistic that once we get past this vote today that we’re going to continue our work and that we will be ready in the coming days with a bill that’s drafted and scored.” Was the Wednesday vote really needed to extract a deadline several days from now? Perhaps.
Even still, the vote overshadowed two Republican outrages that likely would have drawn more attention had the failed cloture motion not been the headline story. The first is that Senate Republicans are irresponsibly and hypocritically refusing to raise the debt ceiling, which threatens money Congress has already voted to spend. They raised the limit routinely during the last administration — when Republicans approved budgets that ballooned the debt. Once more, we see that their partisan self-interest rises above even their most basic obligations (i.e., preventing a default on our debt). The takeaway for voters: There is only one responsible party of grown-ups these days.
The second outrage is the Republicans’ apparent refusal to live up to their promise to provide the Internal Revenue Service with money to enforce the tax laws. Their willingness to go easy on tax cheats is further evidence of their bad faith in dealmaking, their contempt for the rule of law (which laws do they want to enforce?) and a perverse interest in protecting the wealthy.
Three former IRS leaders — all of whom served at least in part under Republican presidents — expressed their bewilderment at the Republicans’ defense of scofflaws in a recent op-ed for Politico. “The Biden plan calls for a steady and manageable increase of 6 percent per year above inflation in new funding over 10 years, which should improve services for ordinary taxpayers,” they wrote. “It also relies on information reporting and technology to pinpoint where taxpayers are not paying what they owe and reduce the proportion of unnecessary audits on taxpayers who are paying accurately.” They added, “Most of the people who don’t pay their fair share are upper-income people who use financial vehicles to avoid tax bills. Fixing the tax gap is good politics for both parties because it reduces pressure to raise taxes on law-abiding taxpayers.”
Both moves underscore the Republicans’ reckless disregard for the basic responsibilities of governance. If they have such contempt for government, one wonders why they want to work in it. They demonstrate, once more, that we need grown-ups to run the federal government, not Republicans.