Schumer can now point to firm commitments from Republican Sens. Rob Portman (Ohio) and Mitt Romney (Utah) to vote for cloture next Monday after the final items are agreed upon. Romney predicted 12 votes for cloture, adding that "a couple of areas are going to be worked on today and tomorrow, but I presume it’ll all be done by early next week, and we will have another vote.” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also chimed in: “We’re optimistic that once we get past this vote today that we’re going to continue our work and that we will be ready in the coming days with a bill that’s drafted and scored.” Was the Wednesday vote really needed to extract a deadline several days from now? Perhaps.