This has been coming for a long time. The ANC has all but lost interest in democratic governance and service delivery. The scale of this criminal neglect has been blasted live into homes for the past three years through television coverage of the Zondo Commission’s inquiry into the allegations of corruption. Meanwhile, the multiracial middle class has outsourced safety and security, health, education and energy to private companies. The vast majority of poor people, who are mainly Black, lack decent basic services and life prospects, and face the grinding consequences of covid-19 and associated lockdowns. Official unemployment stands at 32.6 percent, but if we include those categorized as no longer seeking work, the rate stands at 43.2 percent.