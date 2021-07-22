That sense of commitment is especially striking in contrast with “Roadrunner,” Morgan Neville’s new documentary about Anthony Bourdain. The chef, author and travel show host became an inspiration to his many fans. But “Roadrunner” chronicles a painful period in Bourdain’s life when he seemed to use that power as a way to hurt people. He fired longtime collaborators and told his friend, the chef David Chang, that Chang “would never be a good dad.” Even if Bourdain’s late cruelties were an expression of his own fears about himself, they still wounded their targets. Taken together, “Roadrunner” and “Ted Lasso” are a reminder of how crucial it is to support people who are striving for more — and how scarce that steadfastness is.