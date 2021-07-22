I found my way to the rural interior West, as I think many of us did, for the things it gives me. There is a softness to our valley, a softness that evens out your losses. The sight of a hillside of lupines in May bloom. The way the river on August mornings, when you stand on the cobbles at dawn with your fly rod, smells of rich urgent rot and the beginnings of the world. A grace abides, even on summer’s griddle-hot days. It can be easy to let your guard down, and to forget the savagery that lurks here.