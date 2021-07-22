Last week I sat in a shady park in our little valley, trying to escape the heat, and watched such a cloud peek over the ponderosa hills to the north. A dozen firetrucks sped off toward it. Their sirens were less warning than lamentation: God help us, they seemed to wail. Not again.
Soon a half-dozen tanker planes and helicopters dangling giant buckets headed toward the cloud. Back and forth they went all afternoon, scooping water from a lake where jet-skiers recently had played. The cloud began to take on the appearance of a building collapsing in slow motion. Brown smoke pushed outward in all directions, even as the white column at the center stacked higher. Before it, the tankers looked like the biplanes that buzzed King Kong.
We live on the high, dry side of the North Cascades in north-central Washington state. This is wildfire country, and always has been. Those of us who choose to live here know we live under the cloud of fire. The fires have been growing more severe — that isn’t new, either.
Yet this year feels different, even more precarious. The spring was dry, maybe the driest yet. The wind never stopped but blew like an exhaust fan, pulling the moisture from the pine needles, the sage, the cheatgrass. Then came the brutal heat — 109 degrees one day, 113 the next. Still in June.
July arrived. We crouched, and waited.
We didn’t have to wait long.
The first cloud came from a blaze started by dry lightning in mountains that hem the upper valley. The fire closed a main highway that crosses the Cascades, strangling commerce in our county already punished by the pandemic. The fire isn’t content, though. It wants more. It’s crawling down the valley’s western flank this week, tossing embers before it like shock troops.
The second cloud appeared only a few days later, across the valley several miles away. A spark caused by work on an irrigation pump, people say. No one says it out loud, but each of us knows it could have been any of us. The land is primed for an accident, a thoughtless moment: the mower that clips the rock, the rim of the flat tire that scrapes the pavement. To live here now is not only to be at risk, but to be the risk.
On the day of the second cloud, the circle of fire widening quickly, phones buzzed: Get out, now. I stood with a friend’s 12-year-old daughter on a nearby knoll and watched the flames chew their way up a sagebrush slope across the river, awed, helpless, the smell of disappearing forest in our noses, and I considered how other things I thought were solid in life were also slipping away.
Now a brown haze overflows the valley. I cannot see my neighbor’s house. The haze burns the eyes, cat-scratches the throat. I sweep the ash from the porch, pointlessly. On the river, the last of the tourists laugh and drink beer in inner tubes as helicopters blade the air overhead. The world makes no sense. Perhaps this is what it is to be a civilian caught in war’s crossfire: cowed, useless, faced with daily absurdities. But mostly, just waiting — for whatever happens next.
I found my way to the rural interior West, as I think many of us did, for the things it gives me. There is a softness to our valley, a softness that evens out your losses. The sight of a hillside of lupines in May bloom. The way the river on August mornings, when you stand on the cobbles at dawn with your fly rod, smells of rich urgent rot and the beginnings of the world. A grace abides, even on summer’s griddle-hot days. It can be easy to let your guard down, and to forget the savagery that lurks here.
The savagery does not forget, though.
And then comes a summer like this one, when the anxiety and fear I feel — for friends, for this tight-knit community, for the landscape — blot out those daily gifts. When it happens, a love I thought was solid feels tested.
Friends text from Seattle. Run away, they say. Come to the city. Breathe the fresh salt air off Puget Sound.
I don’t leave, though. I’m safe yet. More than that, though, leaving feels too much like betrayal. I feel a strange need to remain. I feel the need to experience the suffering along with this place and with my neighbors. No beauty without savagery. I have little to offer by staying. But when a person can do nothing else, perhaps simply bearing witness matters. This is my home.
