Skeptics often attack climate scientists for alleged overconfidence in their predictions about the disastrous impact of climate change. But leading researchers are being honest, and humble, about the extreme weather we’re seeing. World Weather Attribution calculated that if we have another 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit of warming — which is projected to occur by the 2040s, unless we take bold action — an extreme heat wave in the Northwest like the one we just saw would no longer be expected to happen every 1,000 years, but “roughly every 5 to 10 years.” But if some “nonlinear” process is happening, the scientists have no idea what we should expect, and they acknowledge it.