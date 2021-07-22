Enacting this agenda, said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), “would make our current inflationary mess look like small potatoes.”
That’s wrong. Here’s what’s really driving recent inflationary pressures — and what Biden can do to tamp them down.
Sure, $4 trillion sounds like a lot of money. But it would get injected into the economy gradually over a decade — not immediately. That longer time frame, plus plans to at least partially pay for this spending, suggests the inflationary effects are likely to be minimal. If well-designed, the package could even eventually reduce inflationary pressures, by (for example) increasing the supply of rental housing and boosting productivity.
In the near term, though, prices will probably continue to rise because of supply-chain disruptions and reopening frictions.
Cooped-up Americans have a ton of savings, and seemingly everyone wants to travel and dine out again at once. Everyone’s trying to buy the same car on the same lot, or the same house in the same neighborhood, at pretty much the same time too. A lot of capacity got wiped out by the pandemic and needs time to ramp up — at which point bottlenecks should start to clear.
It’s hard to know how long this process will take. Yes, there is a risk that inflationary pressures that appear transitory today could become more enduring. That risk is driven less by Biden’s proposed fiscal policies than consumer psychology.
If people see prices rising and don’t believe the problem is temporary — perhaps because Republican politicians keep proclaiming the inflationpocalypse is nigh — inflation fears become self-fulfilling. Businesses preemptively raise prices, because they believe everyone else is already doing so; customers scramble to buy everything they can before prices rise more, which in turn nudges prices up further. That’s how you get a self-sustaining inflationary spiral.
There are at least three major things the administration can do today to reduce the odds of this happening.
1. Emphasize the independence of the Federal Reserve.
It is officially the Fed’s job — not Congress’s and not the White House’s — to keep prices stable, to “take the punch bowl away” just before the party gets out of hand.
The central bank can succeed in stabilizing prices only if it’s credibly independent and not perceived as a tool of politicians. Otherwise, the public might not genuinely believe that the Fed will undertake unpopular policies when needed, such as raising interest rates to choke off inflation. Public beliefs about Fed policy tomorrow drive pricing behavior today.
The importance of the Fed’s independence, both real and perceived, is something Donald Trump never understood. Thankfully, Biden seems to get it. Biden even went out of his way to affirm Fed independence when asked about inflationary pressures on Monday. This was a good move.
Reappointing Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell when his term ends early next year would be even better. Powell has proved himself an excellent chair, one who repeatedly resisted high-profile arm-twisting by a president from his own party. This record will help markets remain confident in his independence and commitment to stable prices.
2. Pull all levers Biden has available to reduce input prices and unblock supply chains.
This includes removing tariffs on steel, aluminum, lumber and other goods. They’re not the primary drivers of price increases in autos and home construction, but they’re also not helping. Executive-branch officials have been reluctant to repeal these protectionist measures; in fact, Canadian lumber tariffs may soon double.
The administration has taken steps to accelerate how quickly shipping containers move through U.S. ports but has been reluctant to back other policy changes that could increase shipping capacity, such as repealing the Jones Act.
3. Reduce labor shortages.
First and foremost, this means ramping up vaccinations, as the White House is trying to do. It also means ensuring schools stay open in the fall and expanding other forms of child care so parents can return to work. This is already part of Biden’s agenda, with child care featuring prominently in legislative negotiations.
Finally, reducing occupational licensing and increasing immigration would help as well. Biden seems committed to the former and has been intermittently interested in the latter.
Prolonged inflation puts both the recovery and Biden’s broader agenda at risk. Republicans are trying to take advantage. The good news is Biden knows this and has some tools to fight back.
