It is reassuring to know that there are still some ways of keeping information hush-hush. With Google and Alexa (Amazon founder and spaceman Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post) always listening, and a plethora of smart devices hanging on your every word, you can sometimes feel that everything, everywhere, is seen by someone. But that isn’t true! As long as you brought it to the attention of the FBI, any information you had about Brett Kavanaugh at the time of his nomination to the Supreme Court — whether it needed to be investigated further or not, whether you are a crank who just loves to call hotlines or someone who took great pains and enormous personal risk to place the call — is being kept absolutely safe somewhere in a lockbox at the very bottom of the ocean, guarded by a mean-looking fish with a lamp on its head.
Another reassuring thing about this incident is that I used to think I was the only person who would get an email in summer 2019 demanding an urgent response and then get so stressed out about it that two years would pass before I would issue a confusing note saying that what had gone wrong was vaguely the fault of something I had understood I had been instructed to do during the Obama administration.
Does the FBI also have undiagnosed anxiety that is impairing its daily functioning? It shouldn’t; it is a government agency. Maybe it was trying to do some sort of a fun time capsule thing? Saving all the messages it received for us as a nation to open years from now can give us something to look forward to after a Supreme Court with Kavanaugh on it rules on Roe v. Wade!
When Napoleon received mail labeled urgent, it is said he would leave it in a pile, wait three weeks and then see whether it was still urgent. The FBI has not only seized this apocryphal approach but vastly improved upon it. After all, as the FBI explained, when it comes to vetting candidates for lifetime office, it doesn’t work for the American people, but for the current administration, or the Requesting Entity, which I have to imagine based on what it sounds like is a crystalline being that floats in space and destroys all approaching ships.
In cases like this, I have learned, the FBI is an I.S.P. (investigative service provider), and it is providing a B.I. (background investigation) only as much as the Requesting Entity wants it to in accordance with an Obama-era M.O.U. (memorandum of understanding)! This adds up, it seems, to a bunch of B.S. (bureaucratic stupendousness).
“The FBI does not have authority under the MOU to unilaterally conduct further investigative activity absent instructions from the requesting entity," the letter said, “nor does the FBI have authority to amend the MOU.” Well, all right, then! If the current administration has no follow-up questions — unsurprisingly, the Trump administration had no follow-up questions about Brett Kavanaugh — then the FBI would not presume to have any follow-up questions! It is nice to know that this is how things work, in the sense that it is nice to know you have a tumor; it is good information to have, so that you can make an effort to change the situation.
That, to me, seems like the thing to do with urgent, unpleasant information: learn it, and do something about it. But maybe the way the FBI went about Kavanaugh’s background investigation is better: simply ignore that information, because you were asked to. Put that unpleasant fact in a deep hole and bury it until it goes away — or becomes too late to do anything about it at all.
