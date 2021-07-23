It is reassuring to know that there are still some ways of keeping information hush-hush. With Google and Alexa (Amazon founder and spaceman Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post) always listening, and a plethora of smart devices hanging on your every word, you can sometimes feel that everything, everywhere, is seen by someone. But that isn’t true! As long as you brought it to the attention of the FBI, any information you had about Brett Kavanaugh at the time of his nomination to the Supreme Court — whether it needed to be investigated further or not, whether you are a crank who just loves to call hotlines or someone who took great pains and enormous personal risk to place the call — is being kept absolutely safe somewhere in a lockbox at the very bottom of the ocean, guarded by a mean-looking fish with a lamp on its head.