But this might not be the moment for Roe’s demise. The legal challenge comes at an uncomfortable time for the court’s institutionalists, who jealously guard its public reputation and legitimacy. The case will likely be decided in June 2022, just a few months before the midterm elections that could decide control of both houses of Congress. For Roberts, who has lamented perceived efforts to politicize the court, nothing could be less appealing than the prospect of millions of American women marching to the polls eager to make a statement about the loss of abortion rights.