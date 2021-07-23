Jacobin spends most of its time critiquing the ruling class, so Savage’s take wasn’t surprising. And if he made several valid points about Earth’s economic inequality and related pandemic death tolls, I’m not sure such concerns invalidate humankind’s timeless pursuit of discovery. But Bezos, whose curiosity is boundless, has become the person everyone loves to hate. Not only did he found Amazon, which nearly everyone reading this has helped enrich, but he’s building a yacht roughly the size of Rhode Island at the cost of about $500 million. Hate and envy are a matter of scale, it would seem.