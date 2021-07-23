My favorite time of year was winter. I loved the walk home after work, a damp mist falling, the sky turning purple and the White House aglow in the evening gloam, so close that you could reach out and touch it. Listening to my footsteps on the cobblestones, I enjoyed a quiet moment that could be 2020 or 1920 or even 1820, the park an unchanging constant in time, destined to be a part of this city forever.