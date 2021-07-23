In 2017, Jeff Sessions, Trump’s first attorney general, said he was reviewing Holder’s guidelines to see whether they needed to be changed to make it easier for prosecutors to crack down on leaks. But in the end, the Trump Justice Department never bothered to revise the guidelines. They were still in effect when the department secretly obtained the phone records of reporters at The Post, the New York Times and CNN last year. Holder’s guidelines proved to be little more than a speed bump on the path to conducting secret surveillance of journalists.