For now, Peru’s democratic institutions have held. Now, the question is whether Mr. Castillo will seek to undermine them, as well as the country’s free market economy, or pursue or a more moderate course. At stake is whether the South American country of 32 million will follow the disastrous example of Venezuela, whose autocratic socialist regime has destroyed its prosperity, or continue what, until the covid-19 pandemic, was a record of steadily rising living standards.
So far, the answer is anything but clear. Mr. Castillo, who was nominated by a Marxist-Leninist party founded by a Cuba-educated hardliner, says he is not a Communist. He campaigned on nationalizing the mining companies that are the foundation of the economy and summoning a constituent assembly to rewrite the constitution, the political tactic pioneered by Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chávez. But the head of his economics transition team has said there will be no nationalizations, expropriations, or exchange and price controls, and Mr. Castillo has indicated he will leave the conservative president of the central bank in place.Given that the president’s party lacks the parliamentary majority it would need to authorize a new constitution or change foreign investment laws, some analysts are hopeful the new government will focus on raising taxes on mining companies, rather than seizing them.
Peru might appear an unlikely place for a leftist revolution. Under the mostly centrist presidents elected since the turn of the century, the economy has been one of the fastest growing in the Western Hemisphere; the poverty rate has dropped from 60 to 21 percent and inequality has diminished. But the political system has suffered from fragmentation: 18 candidates participated in the first round of presidential elections, allowing Mr. Castillo and his far-right opponent Keiko Fujimori to qualify for a runoff with a combined 32 percent of the vote. The country remains divided between a coastal elite and the largely indigenous population of the interior. And the sense of economic progress was devastated by the coronavirus, which gave Peru the world’s highest reported death rate per capita.
Venezuela’s implosion, which has caused 5 million people to flee the country for its neighbors — including 1 million in Peru — has demonstrated the consequences of leftist misrule for the region. Peru’s neighbors should be lobbying the new president to proceed cautiously. The United States can also use its influence to ensure that the Peruvian military remains in its barracks. Peru has elected, and survived, poorly-prepared presidents in the past; with luck, Mr. Castillo will be no exception.
Read more: