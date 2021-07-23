I missed a lot of the worst of Armando Benitez that way 20 years ago, but I prefer to sleep at night. I don’t go to baseball games anymore for many reasons, but the length of games is not among them. In fact (not really), some of my favorite games are still being played. But ticket prices, handling fees, turnstile fees (E-ZPass), escalator tolls, urinal assessments and loans to pay for parking are cause for concern. Plus, I really miss Elio Chacon. I also miss old-style extra innings (see the Astros vs. Mets 1986 National League Championship Series). The best recent rules change was making pitchers face three batters. Pitchers ought to be able to do this. After all, isn’t their basic job to hit the first batter with a pitch, then walk the next two? In any event, a July 4 Sports article in The Post with an unbelievable six bylines, “Firm grip on the sticky stuff,” said the crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances is already helping batters. Pitchers use goo to grip the ball better, increasing its spin. The result is baseballs dropping through the air like watermelons falling off picnic tables. I suggest baseball ban cloning of monster-size pitchers and batters.