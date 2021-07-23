Under Lhamon, who became assistant secretary for civil rights in 2013, the office issued further guidance that steered campus procedures toward victims' rights. Critics charged that the resulting disciplinary processes were often little better than show trials, designed to railroad accused boys into adverse verdicts. This became a contentious topic with the rise of the #MeToo movement. Over time, those of us who wrote about campus assaults argued less about how bad the rape crisis was, or what remedies were needed, and more about basic questions of procedural justice, such as the presumption of innocence and the right to interrogate your accuser.