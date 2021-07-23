TJ has switched from reliance on standardized tests to an admission process that looks more broadly at performance and offers greater opportunity to top students from each of Fairfax County’s middle schools. As the school explains on its website, a portion of seats for the new freshman class was allocated to the top 1.5 percent of applicants from every middle school. The school also expanded the freshman class size from 480 to 550 and raised the minimum GPA required.
Let’s consider first whether these changes are likely to result in less capable students. Nomani and Wilcox assume that a standardized test is the best way to evaluate merit or ability, but numerous studies have found little to no correlation between test scores and student performance. For example, a study of students at 33 colleges and universities found that strong grades, not standardized test scores, were the best predictor of success.
Though standardized tests scores don’t correlate with performance, scores do negatively correlate with race. Multiple studies have shown that standardized tests have biases that disadvantage certain students. Among the inherent problems with standardized tests is an economic bias, because underserved families often can’t afford to pay for their children to be tutored on test taking strategies. But the problems run deeper than that. The persistence of the race gap has been attributed to advantages and disadvantages including racial inequities in society as a whole.
The new admissions process at TJ is markedly more equitable for Fairfax County students. But it does not, as Nomani and Wilcox stated, purge Asian students from TJ. The new policy is race- and gender-blind, and, because application fees have been discontinued, low-income students can now participate.
The school population of Fairfax County (based on 2019 data) is as follows: 20 percent Asian, 38 percent White, 27 percent Hispanic and 10 percent Black. However, before the policy change, 73 percent of the TJ students were Asian and 10 percent were other minorities. The fact that the incoming student body more closely reflects the ethnic and socioeconomic makeup of Fairfax County does not equate to a purge of any group. The biggest change is the greater proportion of economically disadvantaged students in the incoming class, at 25 percent instead of less than 1 percent, resulting in improved racial and economic equity. Asian students still make up more than half (54 percent) of the incoming students. And it’s worth noting that the class size increased by about 15 percent. In other words, Asians may have a smaller share of a larger pie. Whites are 22 percent of the incoming class, Hispanics 11 percent and Blacks 7 percent.
TJ is one of many academic institutions that recently revised evaluations of merit and performance. Colleges and universities throughout the country have stopped using the SAT and ACT tests in their evaluation of student applicants (including the University of Virginia) because of the inherent bias in these tests. Regarding the national ranking of high schools, in 2019 U.S. News and World Report revised how it ranks high schools, moving to a method that uses a more holistic approach. It no longer uses SAT or ACT scores of graduating seniors in the ranking, but now uses state-administered assessment tests, such as the Virginia Department of Education Standards of Learning, and compares those scores with scores predicted for a school with the same demographic characteristics.
The new method of evaluating students for admission is the right course for TJ. This new admissions policy gives deserving low-income students in Fairfax the ability to attend our local accelerated high school program. That will improve their college and career opportunities, which will ultimately benefit not only the students but also the community as a whole.