The school population of Fairfax County (based on 2019 data) is as follows: 20 percent Asian, 38 percent White, 27 percent Hispanic and 10 percent Black. However, before the policy change, 73 percent of the TJ students were Asian and 10 percent were other minorities. The fact that the incoming student body more closely reflects the ethnic and socioeconomic makeup of Fairfax County does not equate to a purge of any group. The biggest change is the greater proportion of economically disadvantaged students in the incoming class, at 25 percent instead of less than 1 percent, resulting in improved racial and economic equity. Asian students still make up more than half (54 percent) of the incoming students. And it’s worth noting that the class size increased by about 15 percent. In other words, Asians may have a smaller share of a larger pie. Whites are 22 percent of the incoming class, Hispanics 11 percent and Blacks 7 percent.