On his Wednesday night program, Carlson continued to promote himself as among the few voices not "following along” with the media establishment’s effort to suppress the truth about vaccines. “Everyone else is. At CNN, they are worried about reports of vaccine-related injuries. They are worried you’ll hear about them, so they spend most of their time daydreaming about ways to punish people who refuse to take the vaccine.” If that were true, then CNN wouldn’t have spotlighted the myocarditis worries in articles published June 9, June 17, June 23, and June 25. One of those stories noted that the CDC had essentially flip-flopped on its assessment of myocarditis and the vaccines, following a statement in May that myocarditis rates didn’t differ from “expected baseline rates.” “It’s not clear what changed by June 1, when the CDC advisers reported that myocarditis cases following vaccination in the 16-to-24 age group were higher than expected,” reads the CNN story.