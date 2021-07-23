Admissions to psychiatric hospitals could also be slowed and reduced if Virginia had more mobile crisis teams supported by rapid follow-up community services. The best mobile teams can stabilize up to 70 percent of the people they assist, thus keeping them out of hospitals, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. If more investment in crisis intervention simply fills the hospitals faster, then Virginia’s model needs to be reexamined and modified. Crisis intervention mobile teams should also help reduce conflicts with police that result in arrests. Fairfax County and other areas already have operating mobile programs. Other DBHDS Community Services Boards localities may have to wait until July 2026 for mobile crisis teams operated under the DBHDS.