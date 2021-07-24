For 20 years, Congress has been flailing around a solution for youngsters, raised in this country, who were brought here as children through no fault of their own. Now a federal judge has sent Washington a wake-up call by declaring unconstitutional the Obama-era program that has provided protection from deportation, and work authorization for hundreds of thousands of current beneficiaries.
Lawmakers’ hair should be on fire to extend a path to citizenship — or, at the very least, legalization — to that cohort as well, as hundreds of thousands of other dreamers have been blocked from enrolling in the program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, by its cost; by the Trump administration efforts to end the program; or by a backlog in applications that swelled during the pandemic. Instead, Congress dithers and dodges with the lives of youngsters whose plans are in jeopardy.
Judge Andrew S. Hanen of U.S. District Court in Houston ruled that DACA, established in 2012, is illegal. The judge didn’t abolish it outright; current recipients will retain their protections, and work permits, and be allowed to apply for renewals every two years — at least for the time being. But he did block the government from approving new applications.
The legal niceties of Judge Hanen’s decision are less important than the general message to dreamers: Be afraid, be very afraid, for DACA is now on life support.
The program’s fate may ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court, which last year gave it a reprieve from the death sentence the Trump administration had tried to impose, but without ruling on the program’s constitutionality. In the meantime, hundreds of thousands of dreamers shut out of DACA face a daily existence in suspended animation — unable to work legally and, in many cases, procure a driver’s license or enroll in college.
Polls show that both Democrats and Republicans, by wide margins, favor a path to permanent legal status for dreamers. Crafting a bill to achieve that would present no great legislative challenge. The politics of a fix are another matter.
As the Biden administration fumbles its way toward an overall immigration strategy, it has overseen or implicitly encouraged a surge in illegal border crossings that has reached record levels in recent months. That has heartened Republicans, who see immigration as a winning campaign message in the 2022 midterm elections — and are loath to fix any aspect of it this year. And so Congress continues to stand idly by, callous to the cracks forming under dreamers’ feet.
