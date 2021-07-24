There was no way “Negro History Week” could be observed in the classroom without mentioning William H. Hastie, who was Karen’s father. Just as we grade school students learned about Black achievers in history, we were told — but, being kids, mostly forgot — that Hastie, a Howard University Law School dean, had been appointed by President Harry S. Truman to a big job somewhere outside of Washington. (It was governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands.) A Hastie photograph was pasted to the walls of Stevens Elementary School. And we came to believe along the way that his first name had been changed to “Judge.” (He was named to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.) The details of his achievement were filled in as the years passed by.