We can’t afford the false comfort of irrelevant comparisons to the early 1990s, when crime was at its peak. Nor should we be cheered that other kinds of crime are down, since many of those acts, such as burglary or muggings, are hard to commit when many people are parked at home. A number of U.S. cities are at risk of entering a vicious cycle whereby crime begets more crime. That chases out jobs and residents, begetting still more crime. Mayors must act decisively before that happens.